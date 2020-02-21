Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Target Price at $50.14

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URGN opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $42.32.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

