Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) PT at $14.70

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

