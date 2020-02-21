Analysts Set Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target at $10.46

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.59. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

