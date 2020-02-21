Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price at $6.19

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

