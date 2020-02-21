Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $20.00

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

