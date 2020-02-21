Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $20.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd Target Price at $50.14
Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd Target Price at $50.14
Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd PT at $14.70
Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd PT at $14.70
Analysts Set Synlogic Inc Price Target at $10.46
Analysts Set Synlogic Inc Price Target at $10.46
Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Target Price at $6.19
Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Target Price at $6.19
Analysts Set Equinor ASA PT at $20.00
Analysts Set Equinor ASA PT at $20.00
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report