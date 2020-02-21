Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

