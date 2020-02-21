Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Target Price at $16.50

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.