Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $20.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd Target Price at $50.14
Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd Target Price at $50.14
Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd PT at $14.70
Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd PT at $14.70
Analysts Set Synlogic Inc Price Target at $10.46
Analysts Set Synlogic Inc Price Target at $10.46
Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Target Price at $6.19
Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Target Price at $6.19
Analysts Set Equinor ASA PT at $20.00
Analysts Set Equinor ASA PT at $20.00
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report