Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $20.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

