Analysts Set Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $32.50

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 148,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

