Analysts Set Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $32.50

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 148,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd Target Price at $50.14
Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd Target Price at $50.14
Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd PT at $14.70
Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd PT at $14.70
Analysts Set Synlogic Inc Price Target at $10.46
Analysts Set Synlogic Inc Price Target at $10.46
Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Target Price at $6.19
Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Target Price at $6.19
Analysts Set Equinor ASA PT at $20.00
Analysts Set Equinor ASA PT at $20.00
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report