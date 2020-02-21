Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Tower were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $171.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.21.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

