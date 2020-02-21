Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Metlife were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

