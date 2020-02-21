Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 319.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.67 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

