California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.