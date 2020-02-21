Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $86.12 Million Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Ameren worth $86,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.