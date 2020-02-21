National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $86,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.62 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

