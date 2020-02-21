Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,501 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Republic Bank worth $86,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

FRC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

