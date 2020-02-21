Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $87.31 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $87,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $190.56 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

