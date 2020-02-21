Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.38 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $88,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $108.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

