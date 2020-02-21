Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.18 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $89,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000.

SCHH opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

