Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,490 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $90,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

