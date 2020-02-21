Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,246 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $89,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $99,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.