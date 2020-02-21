Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,735 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Lamb Weston worth $88,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,434 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of LW stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

