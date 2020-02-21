Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,631 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 338,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

