Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.55, 21,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 213,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.
About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.