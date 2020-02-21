Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.55, 21,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 213,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

