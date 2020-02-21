Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of United Continental worth $90,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

