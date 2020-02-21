IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.65

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 95864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

