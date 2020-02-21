Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,342 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $95,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

