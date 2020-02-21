Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Trading 8.7% Higher

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.73, 1,555,294 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 382% from the average session volume of 322,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wanda Sports Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

