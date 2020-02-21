WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

WesCan Energy Corp (CVE:WCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 164000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $784,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.