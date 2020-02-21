Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

