Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.27

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 292573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

