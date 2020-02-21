Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $96.41 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $96,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ANSYS by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $294.02 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.96 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

