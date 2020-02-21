Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.06 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $97,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

