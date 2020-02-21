Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 25%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 913,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 348,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

