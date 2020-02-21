Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 101,132 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $93,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

AMH opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

