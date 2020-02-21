Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 103000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

