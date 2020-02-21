Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,565,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 10,567,786 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,999 shares of company stock valued at $915,996 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

