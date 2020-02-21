Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 56,717 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.50% of American Campus Communities worth $96,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in American Campus Communities by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

