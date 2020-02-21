DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.60

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 32572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,590 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,136 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

