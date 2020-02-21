Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Steris worth $92,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $168.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

