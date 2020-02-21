Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Eastgroup Properties worth $96,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of EGP opened at $142.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.54.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

