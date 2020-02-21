Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,414,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $91,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders sold a total of 49,495 shares of company stock worth $3,292,291 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

