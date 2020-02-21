Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $94,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 85.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

