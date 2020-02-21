Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,570,237 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,105 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

