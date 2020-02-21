Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.83

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.83 and last traded at $118.83, with a volume of 1043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

