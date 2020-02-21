Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.19

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 2241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

