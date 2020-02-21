Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.95.

Zedcor Energy Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.