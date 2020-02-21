Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.95.

Zedcor Energy Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inflarx Trading 8.6% Higher
Inflarx Trading 8.6% Higher
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc
IHS Markit Hits New 52-Week High at $81.65
IHS Markit Hits New 52-Week High at $81.65
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,342 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,342 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
Wanda Sports Group Trading 8.7% Higher
Wanda Sports Group Trading 8.7% Higher
WesCan Energy Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02
WesCan Energy Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report