Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 553683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

