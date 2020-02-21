Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $98.58 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $98,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ResMed by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other ResMed news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $204,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares in the company, valued at $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

