Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.61

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $634.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.19.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.