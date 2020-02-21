Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.61

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $634.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,803,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

